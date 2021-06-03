Farag

DEF JAM EVP/Head Of Promotion NICKI FARAG has been promoted to EVP/GM. FARAG will oversee the label's day-to-day operations, working with artis and her teams to develop strategies and execute plans on behalf of the label’s roster. FARAG will remain based in SANTA MONICA and will report to DEF JAM interim Chairman and CEO JEFFREY HARLESTON.

HARLESTON commented, "NICKI is a seasoned, consummate professional and true leader. She has the unique ability to understand and inspire confidence in artists, the passion and tenacity to champion their artistry, and the tireless energy to rally her staff to compete and achieve greatness. I’m excited to welcome her into this important new role, with every expectation that both she and the company will soar."

FARAG added, "DEF JAM is a label with a distinct culture and DNA that has defined music for over 35 years. In my nearly two decades at DEF JAM, I’ve never seen so much momentum and energy from our staff or with our artists. With JEFF’s leadership, we have all the pieces in place to take DEF JAM to even greater level of success.”

