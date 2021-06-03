New Series Launching Next Week

CIRCLE NETWORK will launch a new, weekly series, "Landmarks: The Stages of Country Music," on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th at 8p (ET). The show will feature some of the most famed nationwide Country music stages, with featured commentary from Country artists including SARA EVANS, BROTHERS OSBORNE, LINDSAY ELL, CHARLIE WORSHAM, EMMYLOU HARRIS, CARLY PEARCE and more. Each half-hour episode will highlight a new location and dive into the sounds, smells, history, people and stories behind it.

Additionally, the new series will also draw attention to the "Save Our Stages" movement that aims to preserve and support the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters. Learn more about it here. Fans will also get an inside look at the happenings of THE STATION INN, TOOTSIE'S, THE TENNESSEE THEATRE, GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, RYMAN AUDITORIUM, BILLY BOB'S TEXAS, STUBB'S BBQ and GRUENE HALL, among a variety of other renowned music venues.

“The pulse of the music industry are the stages of all sizes scattered across the UNITED STATES," said CIRCLE NETWORK SVP/Content EVAN HAIMAN. "In today’s fractured world, live music is more important as a unifying force than ever before. CIRCLE is proud to give a platform to the heart and soul of the music scene in its first-ever documentary series.”

“I love writing and recording songs, but it’s on the stage where I feel most alive," said ELL. "Nothing compares to the energy that is exchanged when I am performing my songs directly to fans. NASHVILLE has some of the most incredible stages in the world which have helped me become the performer I am today, and I am thrilled to offer a glimpse into my experiences on these stages.”

Added singer/songwriter JON RANDALL (who is featured in several episodes), "So proud to be a part of the 'Landmarks' series. The production team did such a great job capturing the magic of the traveling musicians' homes away from home. Thank you guys for honoring these legendary venues and providing a much needed trip down memory lane."

