Pictured (L-R): Lambert, Early and Sebastian (Photo: Weston Heffin)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has partnered with VANNER RECORDS/RCA NASHVILLE artist MIRANDA LAMBERT's MUTTNATION FUND at WAGGLE to support music industry professionals affected by the pandemic who are facing difficulties paying medical expenses for pets. LAMBERT's MUTTNATION FUND is the only pet-dedicated crowdfunding platform that partners directly with veterinary providers. As part of its ongoing MUSIC INDUSTRY COVID SUPPORT (MCIS) initiative, CMA will fund vet service and pet food supply for qualifying members of the broader music community with a cat or dog. Donate to the fund or apply for assistance here.

"I saw first-hand how challenging it was for my close friend and backup singer, GWEN [SEBASTIAN], when her dog, EARL, was diagnosed with a rare liver disease just after COVID halted our tour in MARCH 2020," said LAMBET. "Luckily, EARL is fine now, but will require treatment for the rest of his life. Knowing there had to be many more people in the music world with pets that were experiencing similar difficulties is what prompted me to start the fund last year. I am so grateful to CMA for their generous support, and thankful we’ll be able to help so many more people and their four-legged family members as our industry starts its long recovery from such a tough year.”

