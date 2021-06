The Rogers' (Photo: Saul Cervantes)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS/SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE's CHRIS ROGERS of the Country duo SOUTHERLAND for getting married to his fiancée, KATIE CASHMAN, last SATURDAY, MAY 29th at FRONT PORCH FARMS in CHARLOTTE, TN.

The wedding followed the release of SOUTHERLAND's debut EP, "Boot Up," on FRIDAY, MAY 28th. Check out their new EP here.

