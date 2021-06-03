Nashville Headquarters (Photo: Eric Laignel for HASTINGS Architecture)

UTA has officially opened its new NASHVILLE headquarters, occupying the former downtown CARNEGIE LIBRARY at 225 POLK AVENUE. The mid-century building has been integrated with office space by HASTINGS ARCHITECTURE, preserving the highlights of the historic library while serving as a space for creatives, including a performance space and outdoor deck.

“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new NASHVILLE headquarters and bring new life to this historic space that will now serve as a gathering place for colleagues, artists and storytellers across the community,” said DAVID ZEDECK, UTA partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music. “NASHVILLE’s music roots run deep, and these new offices are meant to reflect UTA’s commitment to sharing this city’s powerful creativity with the world.”

