-
UTA Opens New Music City Headquarters
June 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
UTA has officially opened its new NASHVILLE headquarters, occupying the former downtown CARNEGIE LIBRARY at 225 POLK AVENUE. The mid-century building has been integrated with office space by HASTINGS ARCHITECTURE, preserving the highlights of the historic library while serving as a space for creatives, including a performance space and outdoor deck.
“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new NASHVILLE headquarters and bring new life to this historic space that will now serve as a gathering place for colleagues, artists and storytellers across the community,” said DAVID ZEDECK, UTA partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music. “NASHVILLE’s music roots run deep, and these new offices are meant to reflect UTA’s commitment to sharing this city’s powerful creativity with the world.”