Fee Objection

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has filed its objection to the FCC's proposal for Fiscal Year 2021, telling the Commission that its proposed regulatory fees for broadcasters are at "unfair, unsustainable levels" and ignore the economic effect of the pandemic on broadcasters.

In its comments, the NAB points to the 5-15% fee increase coming as the Commission's general salary and expenses budget is increasing by only 0.5%. "(T)he math alone," the Commission writes, "makes it apparent that broadcasters are not being charged more in regulatory fees because of any increased costs or benefits of their regulation. Rather, the Commission is forcing broadcasters to subsidize the regulation of other entities that are either: (1) contributing less than their fair share of the fees; or (2) allowed to free ride entirely on the Commission’s activities," the "other entities" including broadband providers, wireless companies, and "Big Tech."

The NAB, explaining that broadcasters cannot pass on increased fees to consumers as a line item on a bill, proposes instead that the Commission "should adjust its proposal so that only the beneficiaries of the Commission’s broadband mapping activities pay for the associated costs," that full-time employee costs required for wireless auctions be allocated to the wireless industry's fees, and that "Big Tech and other unlicensed spectrum users pay for their fair share of the Commission’s activities from which they directly benefit."

In addition, the NAB's comments register disapproval of the FCC's proposal to move from charging fees based on population covered by a station's contour by a "fee factor" to determine the rate to a tiered system based purely on population. "While stations will be impacted differently under the NPRM’s proposal -- with stations on the lower end of a particular tier paying significantly more, and those on the higher end paying significantly less -- the NPRM’s proposal does not adequately justify why a relatively minor administrative convenience should outweigh accuracy and fairness," the NAB says.

