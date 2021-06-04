UMG Ready For Its Closeup

WALL STREET JOURNAL is reporting that hedge fund manager BILL ACKMAN's PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT is a major bidder for a 10% share of UMG based on a $40 billion valuation as the music company prepares to go public later this year.

The deal is not done yet, but it will be based on the $40 billion accounting firms PWC and EY revealed when it announced its Q1 results during the subsequent investors call.

VIVENDI first announced its intention to sell an additional 10% stake in UMG last month to a U.S. investor, which would appear to be PERSHING SQUARE TONTINE HOLDING SPAC, which went public on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE on SEPTEMBER 11th, 2020, and has raised more than $4 billion.

If this deal closes, VIVENDI’s current shareholders would hold a combined 60% stake in UMG, TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT would own 20%, while the PERSHING SQUARE SPAC would own 10%, and VIVENDI would retain 10%.

« see more Net News