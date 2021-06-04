Honoring Black Music Month

In celebration of BLACK MUSIC MONTH, the BLACK NEWS CHANNEL (BNC) will broadcast COMPASS MEDIA's syndicated CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO's "SALUTE THEM AWARDS. It's the first time the event will be televised. The annual SALUTE series launched in 2011.

The event will take place this SUNDAY JUNE 6th, 10p (ET) at the new NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC (NMAAM) in NASHVILLE. The awards will be co-hosted by CAFÉ MOCHA GRACIE Award Winners YO-YO, LONI LOVE, and “Ain’t Too Proud” BROADWAY star SAINT AUBYN.

CAFÉ MOCHA Creator/Exec. Producer SHEILA ELDRIDGE said, “CAFÉ MOCHA is ecstatic to pay homage to this year’s honorees, who collectively exemplify a body of creative forces from legendary musical treasures to the architects of contemporary music today.”

TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA GROUP Mgr., Multicultural Business Strategy & Dealer Relations, ALVA ADAMS-MASON added, “We applaud the efforts of CAFÉ MOCHA RADIO in providing a platform to voice Black-owned businesses and experiences. TOYOTA is proud to support the impressive trajectory of the SALUTE THEM AWARDS from in-person engagements to virtual shows to now live broadcast.”

BLACK NEWS CHANNEL CEO PRINCELL HAIR commented, “BNC is excited to partner with CAFÉ MOCHA to present the SALUTE THEM AWARDS and pay tribute to an amazing collection of honorees. This event marks the first of many partnerships and presentations that will allow BNC to honor and showcase Black excellence and the myriad of contributions that people of color have made to American culture.”

This year’s tribute performers include 2021 ACM Awards new Male Artist Of The Year JIMMIE ALLEN, multi-STELLAR Award nominee & GMA DOVE Award winner MARANDA CURTIS, and multi-GRAMMY nominated songwriting and production duo LOUIS YORK.

SALUTE THEM Honorees:

SLY STONE : Musician, songwriter, and record producer - Legend Award

Musician, songwriter, and record producer - JUNE AMBROSE: Award-winning creative director, stylist, costume designer, and entrepreneur - Woman of Style Award

Award-winning creative director, stylist, costume designer, and entrepreneur - JAMAL JOSEF: Celebrity choreographer and author - Champion for Children Award

Celebrity choreographer and author - EARTH, WIND & FIRE: 6x GRAMMY Award-winning male group - Creating the Legacy Award

6x GRAMMY Award-winning male group - BILLE WOODRUFF: Award-winning music video and film director - Director’s Award

Award-winning music video and film director - Dr. BOBBY JONES: Singer, TV host, and “Ambassador of Gospel Music" - Spirit Award

Singer, TV host, and “Ambassador of Gospel Music" - PATRICE RUSHEN: GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz pianist, and producer - Trailblazer Award

GRAMMY Award-nominated jazz pianist, and producer - LUDACRIS: 3x GRAMMY Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, and philanthropist - Game Changer Award

3x GRAMMY Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, and philanthropist - DARLENE LOVE: Legendary songstress -Soul Solidarity Award

THE SALUTE THEM AWARDS benefits the MOCHA CARES FOUNDATION to support housing and services to combat homelessness and domestic violence through mentorship programs.

BNC is available in more than 52 million households with linear agreements in place with major providers, including XFINITY (Ch 1116), DIRECTV (Ch 342), SPECTRUM, DISH (Ch 361), and is also available on over 200 million internet-connected devices via partnerships with AMAZON FIRE TV, PLUTO, ROKU, TUBI, VIZIO, SAMSUNG, and others.

