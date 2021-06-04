Four-Episode Series

OSIRIS MEDIA's previously-announced four-episode podcast on the solo career of PHISH's TREY ANASTASIO now has a release date, with the first episode of "ALIVE AGAIN" due to debut on JUNE 15th.

“TREY ANASTASIO is a musical hero. One of the reasons I started podcasting was to dive deeply into his music,” said OSIRIS MEDIA CEO RJ BEE. “To be able to hear him tell his story, in his own words, is an honor for us and will be a treasure trove to music fans who want to hear from this incredibly prolific, thoughtful and hard-working musician."

