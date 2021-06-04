Celsius

Cryptocurrency platform CELSIUS will co-produce a new crypto podcast with iHEARTMEDIA. The show, scheduled to launch on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK later this year, will be hosted by CELSIUS CEO ALEX MASHINKSY.

CELSIUS CMO/Head of Analytics VIJAY KONDURU said, "Since our founding, the CELSIUS mission has included bringing the next 100 million people into crypto. As a company we understand that a huge part of that task is education and audience engagement. We're proud to be partnering with a media giant like iHEART through their industry-leading podcast platform and believe it will be a force multiplier in reaching our goals."

"We are excited to partner with a company like CELSIUS to build awareness and bring cryptocurrency education to new audiences in creative and innovative ways," said iHEARTMEDIA Pres./Corporate Development & Ventures JOE ROBINSON. "As cryptocurrencies continue to grow in popularity, we look forward to helping further educate listeners through this engaging podcast, so they can have a clearer understanding and responsibly engage and participate in this technology and space."

