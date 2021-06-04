Multiplying

"THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" family is growing again with two of the show's "Shipping Container" production crew making personal announcements during TODAY's 24-hour "FREEDUMB" marathon stream.

Producer BILLY GIL disclosed early in the show that he and his wife YAIMA welcomed a daughter, MIA, born last week; later in the show, during a "ROY's Realm" segment, producer ROY BELLAMY closed the bit with a "proclamation" disclosing that he and his wife ENIDE are expecting a second child to join their first daughter "Princess CLAIRE." In addition, former producer TONY CALATAYUD, who exited the show's staff when it left ESPN in JANUARY, appeared on the show and has rejoined the "Pirate Ship."

The early hours of the marathon stream, celebrating the start of 's partnership with DRAFTKINGS and running through noon (ET) SATURDAY, included guest appearances by BOB COSTAS, JIM ROME, RENEE MONTGOMERY, NFL NETWORK's SCOTT HANSON, KATE FAGAN, and, reprising her role as "the witch" on "ROY's Realm" in a surprise appearance, ESPN's MINA KIMES, along with the introduction of "The Tub of Leaking Confidence" and ZOO MIAMI spokesman and show regular RON MAGILL bringing live animals into the studio. MIAMI HERALD columnist and TUESDAY co-host GREG COTE was also on hand and will host the 4-5a (ET) hour.

