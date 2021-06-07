Naledi Nyahuma Seck

NALEDI NYAHUMA SEC has joined SONY MUSIC's THE ORCHARD as VP/Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

The L.A.-based NYAHUMA SECK will report to THE ORCHARD COO COLEEN THEIS, and will work closely with SONY MUSIC GROUP EVP Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer TIFFANY R. WARREN, who took on the role in OCTOBER.

NYAHUMA SECK will continue the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, and establish talent pipelines and employee development programs.

Previously, NYAHUMA SECK served as UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's Sr. Director, Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging, managing a team of diversity advisors for the company’s labels and business units since 2019.

She also served as the Co-Chair of Internal/Institutional Change for UMG’s TASK FORCE FOR MEANINGFUL CHANGE, which launched in 2020.

NYAHUMA SECK has also held posts at AEG and the RECORDING ACADEMY.

Said THE ORCHARD's COO THEIS, “We will continue to focus on instituting fair practices across the board, and making THE ORCHARD a place that truly fosters equity and inclusion. We launched our employee-led COUNCIL FOR EQUITY AND PROGRESSIVE ACTION, which has rolled out many new initiatives over the past year. We’re excited to welcome NALEDI as she brings her experience, passion and leadership alongside our company’s vision for a diverse and inclusive workplace.”

NYAHUMA SECK added, “THE ORCHARD has demonstrated a commitment to empower artists and labels, uplift employees, and inspire fans to create a more equitable society. These are commitments and values that I personally believe in, and am invested in. Music is a valuable connector of people. As we record this chapter in history, it is imperative that we show compassion while we educate and elevate our communities, and take collective action through our efforts in diversity, equity, and inclusion. I am honored to join THE ORCHARD.”

SONY MUSIC GROUP EVP, Chief Diversity And Inclusion Officer TIFFANY R. WARREN stated, “I look forward to partnering with NALEDI to keep cultivating intentional and long-lasting change within SONY MUSIC GROUP and the industry at large.”

