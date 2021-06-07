-
Complete List of K-LOVE Fan Awards Winners
The K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend (5/28-30) was the largest event at NASHVILLE's GAYLORD OPRYLAND RESORT post-COVID.
Here is the full list of 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards winners:
Male Artist of the Year
ZACH WILLIAMS
Female Artist of the Year
LAUREN DAIGLE
Group of the Year
FOR KING & COUNTRY
Breakout Single
CAIN “Rise Up”
Worship Song of the Year
MICHAEL W. SMITH “Waymaker”
Song of the Year
ZACH WILLIAMS & DOLLY PARTON “There Was Jesus”
Artist of the Year
FOR KING & COUNTRY
Film & Television Impact
The Chosen
Book Impact
JOHN COOPER “Awake & Alive To Truth”
Sports Impact
SCOTT DREW, Head Coach BAYLOR Men's Basketball
If you missed the broadcast (6/4) from NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK, the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards is now streaming on the TBN app.