The K-LOVE Fan Awards Weekend (5/28-30) was the largest event at NASHVILLE's GAYLORD OPRYLAND RESORT post-COVID.

Here is the full list of 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards winners:



Male Artist of the Year

ZACH WILLIAMS



Female Artist of the Year

LAUREN DAIGLE



Group of the Year

FOR KING & COUNTRY



Breakout Single

CAIN “Rise Up”



Worship Song of the Year

MICHAEL W. SMITH “Waymaker”



Song of the Year

ZACH WILLIAMS & DOLLY PARTON “There Was Jesus”



Artist of the Year

FOR KING & COUNTRY



Film & Television Impact

The Chosen



Book Impact

JOHN COOPER “Awake & Alive To Truth”



Sports Impact

SCOTT DREW, Head Coach BAYLOR Men's Basketball



If you missed the broadcast (6/4) from NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK, the 2021 K-LOVE Fan Awards is now streaming on the TBN app.

