Nelson (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of radio, record and artist management industry veteran HARRY "BUD" NELSON, who passed away this past FRIDAY, JUNE 4th, at 5:20p (EDT). NELSON died peacefully while holding hands with his longtime companion, LYNN HATHAWAY, in SACO, ME, where he had resided for the past five or six years. He had been battling a chronic and debilitating lung ailment for quite a number of months.

NELSON’s long radio career included on-air and later PD at Top 40 WRKO-A/BOSTON, and he later went on to become PD at sister Oldies outlet WROR. His other radio stops included programming and on-air posts at KSLQ/ST. LOUIS, B95/KANSAS CITY, KLTK-A/DENVER, KFRC-A/SAN FRANCISCO and WAPP/NEW YORK, and he most recently ran the MAINE-based HARRY NELSON ARTIST MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING.

Among the social media tributes to NELSON is a tweet from artist STEVE AZAR, who wrote on SATURDAY (6/5), “With the heaviest of hearts we say goodbye to my dear friend and comrade in the music business, with our label, RIDE, a legendary DJ and radio program director HARRY ‘BUD’ NELSON. He was more than someone I worked with, he was a brother, a fighter. Our music world is shaken.”

MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING VP/Programming for SOUTH MICHIGAN ROBBY BRIDGES posted, “Like many, stunned and saddened to learn HARRY BUD NELSON has left us. He was bigger than life and I was delighted the day he called to ask if he could stop by when I was programming in NH, just over two years ago. I mean, holy moly, yes, c’mon by. Legendary radio programmer HARRY NELSON (WROR/KFRC/WRKO/WAPP/WZOU/WODS and others) stopped by with stories about DR. DON ROSE, LES GARLAND and more! Fun stuff.”

BIG MACHINE RECORDS Dir./Midwest Promotion JC COFFEY wrote on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY, “Radio and records lost a legend today. I lost a longtime friend and mentor. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your guidance and wisdom, HARRY. Love you always, H-BUD. Rest peacefully my friend.”

Legendary PD and former NETWORK 40 Publisher GERRY CAGLE, a decades-long friend of NELSON's, told ALL ACCESS, “In our business, which can be cynical and ugly at times, HARRY was truly a nice man and a true professional. He was a friend to all that he met and always had a good word about everyone. HARRY was my first call in the morning and the last call at night. I am truly saddened about the loss of my friend, HARRY.”

HOWARD ROSEN PROMOTION President HOWARD ROSEN commented, “HARRY and I were close friends since 1980, and spoke on the phone several times a day. He was truly the nicest man in the radio and music business I’d ever met. He was a great human being and I will truly miss him.”

Longtime personal friend DAVE SHOLIN, who does afternoons at Country KSJJ/BEND, OR, told ALL ACCESS, “When it came to being real, HARRY was the best. He had an amazing connection with people – a kind, warm, and sincere and talented individual. A unique and rare person whom I was blessed to know.”

A celebration of life is being planned for later this SUMMER.

