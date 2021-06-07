JC Corcoran

Longtime on-air personality JC CORCORAN has left DONZE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KBDZ/PERRYVILLE, MO, He had been doing the morning show remotely from CLEARWATER, FL, for the past five years until the station reportedly disabled his remote access without telling him the show was canceled, according to a scathing farewell letter he posted to FACEBOOK. .

CORCORAN is a veteran of major stations, including KMOX/ST. LOUIS and WLS-A/CHICAGO.

He is currently hosting his own podcast.

