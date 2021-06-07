$100 Million Deal

Independent music company RESERVOIR has acquired TOMMY BOY MUSIC for a reported $100 million. The deal includes more than 6,000 masters including hip hop classics like COOLIO's "Gangsta's Paradise, HOUSE OF PAIN's "Jump Around" and AFRIKA BAMBAATAA & THE SOULSONIC FORCE’s "Planet Rock". TOMMY BOY was founded in 1981 by TOM SILVERMAN.

TOMMY BOY MUSIC joins CHRYSALIS RECORDS in RESERVOIR's recorded music division. RESERVOIR will market the TOMMY BOY catalog from RESERVOIR's NEW YORK headquarters. Look for RESERVOIR EVP FAITH NEWMAN to lead with an assist internationally from RESERVOIR's CHRYSALIS RECORDS team in LONDON.

RESERVOIR is based in NEW YORK with offices in LOS ANGELES, NASHVILLE, TORONTO, LONDON, and ABU DHABI.

« see more Net News