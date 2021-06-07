Among NBC SPORTS' broadcasters for the 2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS will be several announcers who work or have extensive experience in radio.

ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO morning co-host KATE SCOTT will call basketball. SCOTT led an all-female crew calling a GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS game earlier this season and was play-by-play announced for the first NHL game called by an all-female crew in the U.S. last year.

In addition, LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS radio voice NOAH EAGLE will call 3-on-3 basketball. EAGLE, son of longtime CBS SPORTS and BROOKLYN NETS voice IAN EAGLE, also serves as a contributor to SIRIUSXM NBA RADIO.

Former radio sportscaster and now CHICAGO WHITE SOX television voice JASON BENETTI will call baseball for NBC; BENETTI, the former radio voice of minor league baseball's SYRACUSE CHIEFS, also calls baseball and other sports for ESPN.

Minor league baseball DURHAM BULLS radio and TV voice PATRICK KINAS, who provided play-by-play for WESTWOOD ONE 2016 and 2018 Olympic coverage, will call select swimming competitions.

BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY radio voice CHRIS LEWIS will call table tennis; NICHOLLS STATE UNIVERSITY play-by-play voice JACK BENJAMIN will handle play-by-play of a variety of Olympic events, as will KRISTA BLUNK, a commentator with experience at WESTWOOD ONE, PAC-12 NETWORKS, and ESPN.

SCOTT, EAGLE, BENETTI, KINAS, LEWIS, BENJAMIN, and BLUNK will join SHANE BACON (golf), BRENDAN BURKE (rowing, canoe sprint), LISA BYINGTON (soccer), RUPERT COX (rugby), JENN HILDRETH (soccer), RICH LERNER (golf), COURTNEY LYLE (field hockey), BETH MOWINS (softball), DEREK RAE (soccer), and MATT WINER (handball) on NBC's coverage.

“We are excited to welcome to our coverage a talented group of play-by-play voices with a widerange of experience,” said NBC OLYMPICS VP/Coordinating Producer REBECCA CHATMAN.

