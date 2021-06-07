New Branding

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA is rebranding five News stations across CANADA with its CITYNEWS banner this FALL. The move will not affect programming at News CFTR-A (680 NEWS)/TORONTO, News CKWX-A (NEWS 1130)/VANCOUVER, News CFFR-A (660 NEWS)/CALGARY, News-Talk CJNI (NEWS 95.7)/HALIFAX, and News-Talk CKGL-A (570 NEWS)/KITCHENER. The company previously changed the branding of CIWW-A-CKBY/OTTAWA to the CITYNEWS banner as CITYNEWS OTTAWA 1310 AM/101.1 FM. CITYNEWS is the name used for news programming on ROGERS' network of CITYTV stations based at CITY-TV/TORONTO.

“Putting our incredible team and all of our resources behind one brand will help to strongly convey who we are to audiences and advertisers, plus it gives us the opportunity to produce more content for social and digital to better serve each community,” said President of News & Entertainment, JULIE ADAM. “News plays a pivotal role in our organization, providing an essential service for Canadians and we’re excited to make this move to cement our investment in local news. I am so proud of our News team and grateful for everything they do.”

VP/News & Information DAVE BUDGE added, “Combining our award-winning news teams builds on the strength and reputation of stations like 680 NEWS and shows our deep commitment to continue delivering the best news to audiences, on any platform, simplifying the choice for consumers with one brand offer.”

