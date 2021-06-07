Howell

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and Country star JIMMIE ALLEN's BETTIE JAMES MUSIC PUBLISHING have partnered to sign songwriter TATE HOWELL to a worldwide agreement. HOWELL is the first songwriter to sign with ALLEN's newly launched publishing company.

HOWELL has worked with ALLEN as one of his closest collaborators, both a co-writer and bass player. Most recently, HOWELL worked with ALLEN on his EP, "Bettie James," and co-wrote EP track "Why Things Happen," featuring Hall of Famer CHARLEY PRIDE and DARIUS RUCKER.

“From the first time I met TATE, he showed me he was motivated and willing to work," said ALLEN. "Not only is he one of my best friends, but he is also one of the hardest working and kindest people I know. I feel like when a person comes along as talented as TATE, it’s easy to want to build a business around him. I’m honored to have him as the first signing to BETTIE JAMES MUSIC PUBLISHING, and I look forward to watching his career grow as a songwriter.”

“I have been impressed by TATE’s songwriting from the very first song JIMMIE ever played for me," said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE VP/Creative ANNA WEISBAND. "His work ethic, talent, and drive are unstoppable and inspiring! Couldn’t be more excited to welcome TATE to the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family.”

Added HOWELL, “It’s truly surreal to get to work with such a distinct and historic company like SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING! I am so grateful for ANNA WEISBAND and my team over at SONY, my road boss, Mr. JIMMIE ALLEN, and my manager MELISSA SPILLMAN for working so hard to help me make music and live out my dreams! Here’s to making so much more together.”

