MONTICELLO MEDIA News-Talk WCHV-A-F (CVLLE 107.5 AND 1260)/CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA and WRAD-F/BLACKSBURG, VA are replacing PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" with SALEM RADIO NETWORKS' CHARLIE KIRK, effective JUNE 21st.

PD/Morning Host JOE THOMAS said, “Since the talk radio format has been built on the RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW since it launched in 1988 and so has the success of WCHV, needless to say this was the biggest decision of MY career. When I arrived here in 2007, the station’s biggest audience was noon-3 and we’ve built this station around serving the listener, but now it’s time to head into the future and to see what CHARLIE has already built with TURNING POINT USA. I know his show will continue that. The WRAD Story is just being written for the NEW RIVER VALLEY and this continues to bring listener-focused shows and our commitment to serve that community with the same enthusiasm way we serve CHARLOTTESVILLE.”

KIRK, on THOMAS' show MONDAY morning, said, “I am excited to spend lunchtimes with the listeners in CHARLOTTESVILLE. No one can replace RUSH. Pressure shows the man, so I hope I can live up to it.”

