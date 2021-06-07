Affiliation

EDWARDS MEDIA LLC Sports KWBT-HD2 (CBS SPORTS RADIO CENTRAL TEXAS)/WACO, TX is joining the TEXAS TECH athletics radio network starting with the 2021 football season in an affiliation agreement with the school's rightsholder, LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE's RED RAIDER SPORTS PROPERTIES. The affiliation will see the station airing all football, men's basketball, and baseball games and coaches' shows along with select women's basketball and softball games.

GSM/Sports Director/Morning Show Host RICH RICHARDSON said, “We are proud of our new affiliation with the TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD IMG COLLEGE. There is a huge TEXAS TECH fanbase in the WACO area and now CBS SPORTS RADIO CENTRAL TEXAS will cater to their desire to keep up with the RED RAIDERS.”

