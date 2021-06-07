Tobias (Photo: Matt Valluzi)

ONErpm has promoted JEFF TOBIAS, formerly in the company's A&R department, to the new position of Head of Country Music. TOBIAS joined ONErpm in 2018, and gained prior industry experience at CAA NASHVILLE and management firm ROAR.

“We’re excited to see this well-earned promotion and added duties given to JEFF,” said ONErpm GM KEN MADSON. “His ear for talent and deep understanding of the music landscape make him the perfect fit for our growing presence in NASHVILLE."

“ONErpm has grown significantly since I’ve been with the company," said TOBIAS. "With the additions to our Country marketing team, expansion of specialists and services we now offer our artists, it’s an exciting time to be working with ONErpm, and I’m thrilled to be taking on this new role."

