Indeed Tops Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For May 31-June 6
June 7, 2021 at 8:40 AM (PT)
INDEED rose to first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 31-JUNE 6, with PROGRESSIVE up a notch to second and PELOTON jumping into the top 10 in third place.
The top 10:
- INDEED (#2 last week; 54377 instances)
- PROGRESSIVE (#3; 51690)
- PELOTON (#24; 43834)
- RIDICULOUS ROMANCE PODCAST (#7; 38244)
- iHEARTRADIO (#4; 36973)
- NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#6; 36953)
- MISSING ON 9/11 PODCAST (#10; 33751)
- MATTRESS FIRM (#18; 33222)
- THE HOME DEPOT (#1; 32799)
- GEICO (#12; 30347)