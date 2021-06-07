Top 10

INDEED rose to first place on the MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MAY 31-JUNE 6, with PROGRESSIVE up a notch to second and PELOTON jumping into the top 10 in third place.

The top 10:

INDEED (#2 last week; 54377 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 51690) PELOTON (#24; 43834) RIDICULOUS ROMANCE PODCAST (#7; 38244) iHEARTRADIO (#4; 36973) NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#6; 36953) MISSING ON 9/11 PODCAST (#10; 33751) MATTRESS FIRM (#18; 33222) THE HOME DEPOT (#1; 32799) GEICO (#12; 30347)

