McLaughlin (Photo Credit: Jay B. Wilson)

FORHAM UNIVERSITY alum RICH MCLAUGLIN has been named PD at Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK. He replaces RITA HOUSTON who passed away this past DECEMBER.

MCLAUGHLIN is a graduate of FORDHAM UNIVERSITY (B.A. 2001, MBA 2010), and was trained early on in his career by HOUSTON. His career includes programing stints at SIRIUS-XM, iHEART RADIO and AMAZON MUSIC. His experience covers terrestrial, digital, and streaming radio.

GM CHUCK SINGLETON said, “RICH is uniquely qualified for this role. His accomplishments speak directly to the transition WFUV, and the wider industry, is experiencing. RICH’s leadership will be a booster shot for our content development and programming outreach to diverse new audiences. I’m grateful to WFUV’s entire team. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping us moving forward in a most difficult year.”

MCLAUGHLIN said, “I’m over the moon about joining WFUV as PD. The opportunity to serve a station and university deeply embedded in my DNA is especially meaningful. WFUV’s reputation for music discovery is well earned. The depth of industry partnerships with artists, labels, venues, and cultural organizations is extraordinary. The engaged community of music lovers who support its mission as listeners and donors is second to none. I’m grateful for the chance to guide WFUV’s next programming chapter, and I can’t wait to start contributing.”

WFUV host PAUL CAVALCONTE will introduce MCLAUGHLIN to listeners on SUNDAY, JUNE 13th, at 6p. EDT, joining him as guest co-host of "Cavalcade." He starts in his new role on JUNE 14th.

WFUV’s four-month, national search attracted a diverse group of more than 60 individuals, and was completed with support from ANN BLINKHORN at BLINKHORN, LLC as well as MIKE HENRY of PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES.





« see more Net News