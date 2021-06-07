Sharing 'Share Of Ear' Datapoints

WESTWOOD ONE's corporate blog pulls some data from EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear study for first quarter 2021 to highlight AM/FM radio's position against PANDORA, SPOTIFY and SIRIUSXM.

Among the findings highlighted by WESTWOOD ONE, a look at the combined AM/FM and PANDORA audience shows that 85% of that group listens to AM/FM on a typical day, but never listens to PANDORA, while of the combined AM/FM and SPOTIFY audience, 83% listen to AM/FM on a typical day and not to SPOTIFY. Of the combined AM/FM and SIRIUSXM audience, 76% listen to AM/FM and not SIRIUSXM. Over half of the audience for each of PANDORA, SPOTIFY, and SIRIUSXM also listen to AM/FM.

In addition, the data showed 71% of SPOTIFY/PANDORA listening occurring at home while the majority of AM/FM radio listening occurs away from home; AM/FM radio led all ad-supported platforms on smart speakers; podcasting continues to grow, with the audience share tripling since 2017; and AM/FM radio’s in-car share of ad-supported audio is at 87%.

Read the post here.

« see more Net News