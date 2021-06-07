Coming Next Week

The first new children's podcast resulting from the partnership between SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and GUY RAZ and MINDY THOMAS' TINKERCAST will be "CAMP WEWOW," an interactive daily podcast series that will post throughout the SUMMER starting JUNE 14th. The series will be hosted by THOMAS and RAZ (and "Reggie" the pigeon) and will offer activities and projects based on episodes of RAZ and THOMAS' "WOW IN THE WORLD"; each week will start with a classic "WOW IN THE WORLD" episode, followed by three episodes of projects based on that episode and a FRIDAY "Campfire" edition reviewing the week with feedback from listeners.

“Embedding real, peer reviewed science into an imaginary world of absurdity is one of my favorite things about making WOW IN THE WORLD. And with CAMP WEWOW, we get to invite kids to our summer of STEAM themed silliness and imagination!’” said THOMAS. “And with weekly call-in prompts, they get to be part of the fun in a meaningful way. I can’t wait to hear what our Wowzers bring to this camp!”

RAZ said, “What I love about our show is the opportunity we have to inspire and delight our kid and grown-up listeners with ideas. We wanted to create a magical, immersive world of joy and fun -- a world so many children have been deprived of over the past year due to the pandemic. Even though the end is now in sight, we are all so excited to have a chance to add just a little bit more wonder and awe into summer vacation for our kid listeners.”

« see more Net News