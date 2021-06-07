Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who claims the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Forever After All." This is COMBS' 11th consecutive #1 single.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER, and newly hired COLUMBIA Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER, who gets to enjoy his first #1 just a week into the job.

COMBS will celebrate his most recent chart achievement by releasing a 10 inch vinyl, "The Trilogy," on FRIDAY, JULY 16th. It features three songs inspired by his wife" "Forever After All," "Better Together" and "Beautiful Crazy."

« see more Net News