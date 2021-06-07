Cefalo

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WIOD-A/MIAMI morning host JIMMY CEFALO told listeners on MONDAY morning's show (6/7) that he has been missing for the last few weeks because he has been diagnosed with a demyelinating disease of the nerve fiber coverings around the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord, according to the MIAMI HERALD.

CEFALO stressed that while what he has is of the same category of disease as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple sclerosis, he does not have those diseases. He added that he will continue on WIOD "as long as I can."

The former NFL player battled multiple myeloma in 2015.

