Courtney

ALL ACCESS is sending well wishes to long time iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSS (KISS 95.7)/HARTFORD Morning Show Host COURTNEY as we learn of her health issues. She made the announcement on air this morning that she will be taking three weeks off to undergo and recover from major surgery on JUNE 22nd.

In an emotional announcement, Courtney revealed on air she recently found a swollen lymph node as she was applying cream on her neck one day during DECEMBER/JANUARY. Her primary care physician referred her to CONNECTICUT EAR, NOSE & THROAT for a series of tests - ultrasounds, biopsies, CAT scans, PET scans. The possibility of thyroid cancer was mentioned. She added this important reminder, "If you have a swollen lymph node, don't ignore it, get it checked."

WALMART JEFF will remain on-air and will be checking in with her as often as possible. Please send her good vibes and healing thoughts through her process! To hear her emotional announcement and to send her positive vibes, click here.

