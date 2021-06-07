Sold

VISION COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling News-Talk KKLO-A (FOX NEWS 1410)/LEAVENWORTH, KS-KANSAS CITY and K224FF/LENEXA, KS to RADIO VIDA KANSAS, INC. for $775,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DEXTER BROADCASTING CO. is selling Country KDEX-A-F/DEXTER, MO to EMRY PALMER JOHNSON's KDEX INC. for $150,000 ($5,000 at closing, $145,000 in a promissory note).

EVOLUTION BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Silent WPCF-A/PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL and W226CJ/PANAMA CITY, FL to FAITH RADIO NETWORK, INC. for $100,000 plus a donation letter valued at $35,000.

FAITH IN CHRIST MISSION is transferring Silent KCLW-A/HAMILTON, TX to CTI MEDIA PRODUCTIONS for no monetary consideration.

CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. is swapping W217AQ/MERIDIAN, MS and W214BE/RAYMOND, MS to RADIO BY GRACE, INC. for K260BT/RAPID CITY, SD.

Applying for STAs were WSAA LLC (WSAA/BENTON, TN, reduced power due to transmitter problems); HANFORD YOUTH SERVICES, INC. (KNBI-A/MONTEREY, CA, temporary site at reduced power while work is done on licensed site); EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (WPLV/NAVARRE, FL, variance from licensed center of radiation while application pends to correct height); FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (WFME-A/NEW YORK, temporary operation with 12.5 kw fulltime nondirectional using the FM tower in ORANGE, NJ used by WNSH (the former WFME) /NEWARK and WFMU/EAST ORANGE); and SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING, INC. (KMNQ-A/BROOKLYN PARK, MN, reduced power due to transmitter component failures).

And filing for Silent STAs were RADIO SOL 92, WZOL, INC. (WYAS-FM1/CAROLINA, PR, revising coverage to address interference issues) and PRIORITY RADIO, INC. (W201BE/BUFFALO, site move delayed, and W295BW/GRAND ISLAND, NY, fed by W201BE).

« see more Net News