Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for MAY 31-JUNE 6 showed downloads down 8% from the previous week and down 13% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 1, 2020 to JUNE 6, 2021 was -9% for Arts, -19% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -40% for Education, -7% for History, -27% for News, -6% for Science, -13% for Society & Culture, -9% for Sports, and +44% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -2% for Arts, -11% for Business, -12% for Comedy, -3% for Education, +3% for History, -13% for News, -6% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and +3% for True Crime.

« see more Net News