$500K More

SIRIUSXM RADIO INC's offering of $1.5 billion of 4.0% Senior Notes due 2028 in a private offering to institutional buyers (NET NEWS 6/7) has been priced at $2 billion.

The net proceeds will be used to redeem all of SIRIUSXM's outstanding 3.875% Senior Notes due 2022, which it can redeem beginning AUGUST 1st, and to partially repay some of its debt under its senior secured credit facility. The sale is expected to close on or around JUNE 21st.

