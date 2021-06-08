New Features On The Way

APPLE's WWDC 2021 keynote offered a slew of updates to the company's operating systems and some additional privacy-centric app features.

iOS 15 for iPHONE will include FaceTime enhancements including 3D audio, portrait mode, and a grid view and links to scheduled calls in the manner of ZOOM invitations (FaceTime will also become available on Android and Windows through browsers); ShareTime, allowing users to share screens or audio; an overhauled iMessage app and new notifications; a link-aggregating "shared with you" feature collecting links sent by others; a Focus mode to hide distracting apps; a new camera feature that scans text in photos; and the ability to identify, search, and collect into galleries certain elements in photos. The Wallet app will add the ability to include hotel keys and corporate IDs, and the ability to scan driver's licenses into the app (only for some states for now), which will be accepted by the TSA. iPhones will also now be able to measure users' balance, stability, and coordination, sending alerts if they sense a risk of falling.

iPad OS 15 will add the ability to put widgets on the home screen and an App Library feature, both already available in iOS 14 on the iPhone; also updated were iPad OS' split screen feature, Notes, Translate, and the Swift Playgrounds coding app. WatchOS 8 will add a new photo watch face, an update to Breathe, and a new Mindfulness app.

The next version of MacOS will be named MONTEREY and will allow users to share keyboards and a single mouse between Macs and iPads.

Some of Apple's software got upgrades as well, including Maps with additional 3D data, privacy improvements for Mail, Siri gaining offline capabilities and allowing control of third-party accessories, and iCloud adding a premium tier "iCloud +" with additional privacy features.

The keynote did not reveal any updates to the Music and Podcasts apps for iOS, iPad OS, or Mac OS, which got their major overhaul in the previous OS updates with the splitting of iTunes into separate music and podcast apps.

« back to Net News