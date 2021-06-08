-
Wendy Snyder, Ramblin' Ray Stevens To Host Saturday Show At WLS-A/Chicago
June 8, 2021 at 5:02 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO is replacing a two-hour SATURDAY afternoon "best of" block with a new show hosted by a pair of CHICAGO radio veterans.
WENDY SNYDER and RAMBLIN' RAY STEVENS will host "THE WENDY AND RAY SHOW" on SATURDAYS 5-7p (CT) starting this weekend. SNYDER and STEVENS have been co-hosting a podcast since SNYDER's longtime radio partner BILL LEFF left to concentrate on his TV duties as host of the "TOON IN WITH ME" cartoon block on MeTV.