Coming This Saturday

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO is replacing a two-hour SATURDAY afternoon "best of" block with a new show hosted by a pair of CHICAGO radio veterans.

WENDY SNYDER and RAMBLIN' RAY STEVENS will host "THE WENDY AND RAY SHOW" on SATURDAYS 5-7p (CT) starting this weekend. SNYDER and STEVENS have been co-hosting a podcast since SNYDER's longtime radio partner BILL LEFF left to concentrate on his TV duties as host of the "TOON IN WITH ME" cartoon block on MeTV.

