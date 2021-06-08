Collins, Park

TUNEIN has named two new members to its executive team. Former FOX ENTERTAINMENT VP/Digital Operations and IMDb Video and International Business Development Principal JENNIFER COLLINS has been named SVP/Business Development, based in LOS ANGELES and reporting to Chief Legal Officer/GM of Distribution YASMIN COFFEY, and former FIRST LOOK MEDIA SVP/Marketing SUZANNE PARK has been named SVP/Marketing, based in NEW YORK and reporting to CRO ROB DEICHERT.

“It’s my privilege to welcome JENNIFER and SUZANNE to our talented team to which they bring deep media industry expertise that will greatly serve TUNEIN as we continue our important and exciting work during this ‘Golden Age’ of audio,” said CEO RICHARD STERN. “A technology company first, we are leaning into this digital transformation with our valued partners as a top priority, and with JENNIFER leading our partner and distribution strategies and SUZANNE helming our marketing efforts, we are well positioned to expand TUNEIN’s reach and influence.”

