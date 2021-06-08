Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "Given the disruption our industry has faced over the past year, marketing is a priority for radio. Millions have picked up stakes, moving to new cities and states. For radio, that means introducing a station to new listeners, while re-introducing former ones, as they return to their workplaces.

"But given the revenue performance of the industry over the past many quarters, marketing dollars are at a premium. That's a nice way of saying that for most stations, promotional budgets are non-existent. But smart stations have a weapon – a virtually free way to regularly communicate with its biggest fans.

"Email.

"Throughout COVID, JACOBS MEDIA relied on email databases to conduct more than a half dozen surveys among commercial, public, and Christian music radio stations, not to mention TECHSURVEYS for those same groups of stations. We relied on all those aggregated email addresses to conduct more than 50 Zoom L.A.B groups."

