Webinar

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION’s next free webinar for members will feature VERITONE Managing Director of Broadcast Solutions PAUL CRAMER, pitching his company’s services in a presentation called “How VERITONE's AI Is Helping Radio Grow Revenue and Retain Clients.” The webinar will stream on JUNE 14th at 4p (ET), and attending IBA members will each receive a $10 UBEREATS gift card from VERITONE

“Attribution has become increasingly more important to advertisers, including local advertisers,” said ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO and IBA Pres. RON STONE.

