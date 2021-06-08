New App & Logo

BEATPORT has unveiled an interactive new iOS mobile app for its LINK integrated streaming product subscribers. BEATPORT LINK allows DJs to manage large online libraries and integrate their libraries with DJ software and hardware. The new mobile app is available in the APPLE APPSTORE here.

BEATPORT CEO ROBB MCDANIELS commented, "Over the last two years we have been relentless in our mission to develop products that empower our customers. BEATPORT LINK is the centerpiece of our strategy to give our customers the ability to stream the richest collection of electronic music available anywhere. This new mobile app is an important extension of the LINK platform, giving DJs the ability to discover new music, assemble and perfect performance-ready setlists and transition them directly into their native environments. It’s a hugely powerful tool that our customers have been asking for and one which we think they are going to love."

BEATPORT's new mobile app is the first product featuring BEATPORT's new brand identity and logo. The new logo was developed in collaboration with the Swedish design firm, KURPPA HOSK.

BEATPORT Founder and Chief Revenue Officer JONAS TEMPEL added, "BEATPORT has always stood at the intersection of creativity and performance, and nothing epitomizes our future direction as this new mobile app, the crown jewel in our LINK ecosystem. We felt at this moment in our history, it was important to reflect our position as an innovation leader in our space with a refreshed brand identity. Working with KURPPA HOSK on the initial design, our in-house design teams brought the new logo to life."

