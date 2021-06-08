Valentine & Jill Want You!

Looking to join a massive morning show on a massive station in Market # 2? Here’s your chance. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM)/LOS ANGELES’ VALENTINE IN THE MORNING is expanding. If you'd like to plug in next to VALENTINE, JILL ESCOTO and KEVIN MANNO start by watching this video, featuring VALENTINE and JILL, who tour you through their beautiful building—not to mention the studio and includes a cameo by your possible future boss, iHEARTMEDIA/LOS ANGELES SVPP JOHN PEAKE.

Interested? Apply here!

