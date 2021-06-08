Alquist

RHODE ISLAND PUBLIC RADIO/THE PUBLIC'S RADIO Assistant GM and former Chief Progress Officer ANN ALQUIST has been named Executive Dir./GM at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM News-Talk WBHM/BIRMINGHAM, AL, effective JULY 6th.

“ANN is a smart and talented leader whose passion for public radio is evident,” said UAB Chief Communications Officer JIM BAKKEN. “WBHM provides an invaluable service to the Birmingham community and beyond, and ANN has the ability and vision to chart a course and inspire an incredibly talented team at WBHM to best serve listeners and our region.”

“It is an honor to lead a dedicated and talented team as WBHM’s next executive director,” said ALQUIST. “I am looking forward to building on WBHM’s success as a free, public information and news resource. This is especially exciting in BIRMINGHAM, a community with rich traditions that include valuing local journalism. I am eager to work with the staff and communities across the heart of ALABAMA to chart WBHM’s next chapter, together.”

« see more Net News