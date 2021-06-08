Arkansas Country Music Awards

iHEARTMEDIA County KSSN/LITTLE ROCK was a double winner in last night's (6/7) 2021 ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, winning in both of the event's radio categories, Station of the Year and Radio DJ of the Year, the latter for night host DJ TAYLOR. The night's other double winners included Entertainer of the Year ERIN ENDERLIN, who also won the Songwriter of the Year trophy, and Country Artist of the Year winner DAVID ADAM BYRNES, who also earned Album of the Year.

Also a double winner last night, GRACE STORMONT was named Acoustic Act of the Year, and took home the Song of the Year honors for "On Your Own" during the show, held at REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL at the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS in CONWAY. JON RANEY was awarded Music Producer and Sound Engineer trophies.

Following is a complete list of winners:

Entertainer of the Year

ERIN ENDERLIN

Americana Artist of the Year

MAYBE APRIL

Bluegrass Artist of the Year

ARKANSAUCE

Country Artist of the Year

DAVID ADAM BYRNES

Inspirational Artist of the Year

THE VILLINES TRIO

Female Vocalist of the Year

MAE ESTES

Male Vocalist of the Year

LANCE CARPENTER

Acoustic Act of the Year

GRACE STORMONT

Vocal Group of the Year

THE SALTY DOGS

Album of the Year

“Neon Town” by DAVID ADAM BYRNES; produced by TRENT WILLMON

Song of the Year

"On Your Own," written and performed by GRACE STORMONT

Songwriter of the Year

ERIN ENDERLIN

Music Producer of the Year

JON RANEY

Sound Engineer of the Year

JON RANEY

Promoter of the Year

CLIFF and SUSAN PROWSE

Video of the Year

"Everything But Us" by JABE BURGESS; directed by NOAH COFFEY III

Radio Station of the Year

KSSN (KSSN 96)/LITTLE ROCK

Radio DJ of the Year

DJ TAYLOR, KSSN/LITTLE ROCK

Publication/Blog/Podcast of the Year

If That Ain't Country

Venue of the Year

JIMMY DOYLE COUNTRY

Young Artist of the Year

TRIPPP

Bass Player of the Year

MICHAEL RINNE

Drummer of the Year

EVAN HUTCHINGS

Fiddle Player of the Year

JENEE FLEENOR

Guitar Player of the Year

BUDDY CASE

Steel/Dobro Player of the Year

JOSH MATHENEY

Lifetime Achievement Recipients:

CHARLIE RICH (2020)

WAYLAND HOLYFIELD (2020)

LEVON HELM (2020)

ELTON BRITT (2021)

THE ORIGINAL RHODES SHOW (2021)

BILL CARTER (2021)





