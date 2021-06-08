-
KSSN/Little Rock Tops Arkansas Country Music Awards
-
iHEARTMEDIA County KSSN/LITTLE ROCK was a double winner in last night's (6/7) 2021 ARKANSAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, winning in both of the event's radio categories, Station of the Year and Radio DJ of the Year, the latter for night host DJ TAYLOR. The night's other double winners included Entertainer of the Year ERIN ENDERLIN, who also won the Songwriter of the Year trophy, and Country Artist of the Year winner DAVID ADAM BYRNES, who also earned Album of the Year.
Also a double winner last night, GRACE STORMONT was named Acoustic Act of the Year, and took home the Song of the Year honors for "On Your Own" during the show, held at REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL at the UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS in CONWAY. JON RANEY was awarded Music Producer and Sound Engineer trophies.
Following is a complete list of winners:
Entertainer of the Year
ERIN ENDERLIN
Americana Artist of the Year
MAYBE APRIL
Bluegrass Artist of the Year
ARKANSAUCE
Country Artist of the Year
DAVID ADAM BYRNES
Inspirational Artist of the Year
THE VILLINES TRIO
Female Vocalist of the Year
MAE ESTES
Male Vocalist of the Year
LANCE CARPENTER
Acoustic Act of the Year
GRACE STORMONT
Vocal Group of the Year
THE SALTY DOGS
Album of the Year
“Neon Town” by DAVID ADAM BYRNES; produced by TRENT WILLMON
Song of the Year
"On Your Own," written and performed by GRACE STORMONT
Songwriter of the Year
ERIN ENDERLIN
Music Producer of the Year
JON RANEY
Sound Engineer of the Year
JON RANEY
Promoter of the Year
CLIFF and SUSAN PROWSE
Video of the Year
"Everything But Us" by JABE BURGESS; directed by NOAH COFFEY III
Radio Station of the Year
KSSN (KSSN 96)/LITTLE ROCK
Radio DJ of the Year
DJ TAYLOR, KSSN/LITTLE ROCK
Publication/Blog/Podcast of the Year
If That Ain't Country
Venue of the Year
JIMMY DOYLE COUNTRY
Young Artist of the Year
TRIPPP
Bass Player of the Year
MICHAEL RINNE
Drummer of the Year
EVAN HUTCHINGS
Fiddle Player of the Year
JENEE FLEENOR
Guitar Player of the Year
BUDDY CASE
Steel/Dobro Player of the Year
JOSH MATHENEY
Lifetime Achievement Recipients:
CHARLIE RICH (2020)
WAYLAND HOLYFIELD (2020)
LEVON HELM (2020)
ELTON BRITT (2021)
THE ORIGINAL RHODES SHOW (2021)
BILL CARTER (2021)