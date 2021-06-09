Bopper

Sync Licensing Company BOPPER has released their PRIDE Collection in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that spotlights queer artists on their platform during the month of JUNE. The company's mission is to give quality professional artist content while ensuring their artists receive fair compensation for their works. Their first artist to spotlight is ELINA FILICE.

FILICE said, “Bopper has been incredibly supportive. Not only do they value and promote my music, but they understand what I’m trying to achieve, and recognize the importance of representation in music.”

FILICE is one of the many artists BOPPER has selected to showcase on its platform of pre-cleared tracks, sync-ready and easily accessible by advertisers, brand managers and marketers looking for just the right song.

BOPPER Head of Brand and Strategy, JESSICA ENTNER said, “There was a time when LGBTQ+ artists were not able to live out loud and be true to themselves when promoting their music. A lot of artists hid their sexuality or gender identity for decades in order to get recognized for their music in the mainstream. At BOPPER, our mission has always been to amplify these valuable voices and present them to brands and advertisers so they can make a more socially conscious effort to include these creators, artists, and musicians as part of their story.”

BOPPER will donate 1% of all JUNE sales to the TREVOR PROJECT in honor of MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH (MAY) AND PRIDE MONTH (JUNE).

ENTNER added, “The opportunity to help promote these voices while also helping to raise funds for the TREVOR PROJECT helps BOPPER be involved in the change we want to see in the world."

