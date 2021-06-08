Rush

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE has named veteran communications professional JEREMY RUSH Sr. Dir./Public Relations. RUSH brings more than 16 years of experience implementing public relations and media relations strategies for major nonprofit organizations, and previously worked for the CMHOF AND MUSEUM from 2005 to 2010. He reports to SVP/External Affairs LISA PURCELL.

Before rejoining the museum, RUSH oversaw system-wide public relations and media engagement efforts for nonprofit health care system PEACEHEALTH, and served as a key public information officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, he handled strategic communications and media relations for OREGON HEALTH & SCIENCE UNIVERSITY's KNIGHT CANCER INSTITUTE in PORTLAND, and before that, was based in NASHVILLE and managed media relations for VANDERBILT's MONROE CARELL JR. CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.

In addition to his work in PR, RUSH has written music reviews and features for the NASHVILLE SCENE, GOLDMINE and other music publications, as well as new stories for WPLN (NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO).

