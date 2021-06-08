"CMT Campfire Sessions" Premieres This Thursday (6/10) At 8p (CT)

CMT revealed today (6/8) that its new weekly summer series, "CMT Campfire Sessions," will premiere this THURSDAY, JUNE 10th, at 8p (CT), kicking off with two 30-minute episodes. The first will feature Country artists JACK INGRAM, MIRANDA LAMBERT and JON RANDALL discussing their new album project, "The Marfa Tapes." The second episode will feature KANE BROWN and RESTLESS ROAD. All of the episodes are an intimate, fireside hangout shot on location in TENNESSEE, where the featured artists share stories behind their biggest hits and debut new music.

The series will air every THURSDAY at 8p (CT) with new artists, including BROTHERS OSBORNE, LADY A, KELSEA BALLERINI, KEB' MO' and TRISHA YEARWOOD sharing behind-the-scenes stories and intimate performances by the campfire. The series will also include an hour-long special episode called "Covers," during which each "Campfire Sessions" artist will perform their favorite cover song under the stars.

The television show was inspired by the CMT-produced digital series, "CMT Campfire Sessions," shot during quarantine in the backyards of artists CODY JOHNSON, GRANGER SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, JIMMIE ALLEN, JORDAN DAVIS, LAINEY WILSON, LEE BRICE, RUSSELL DICKERSON and WAR AND TREATY. The sucess of that series inspired CMT to launch a primetime version. All digital performances can be viewed here.

“It was an incredible feeling to have our production team back together on-set and get to witness the magic of live music - something all of us have been desperately missing this past year,” said MARGARET COMEAUX, Executive Producer and VP/Production at CMT. “‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ is filled with performances that reignite our love of live music - from world-class troubadours JACK, MIRANDA and JON sharing stories of their creative process, to KANE and friends effortlessly entertaining with a laid-back, good time vibe, fans have a front row seat to their favorite artists and amazing music.”

