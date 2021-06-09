Expanded Service

WJCT PUBLIC MEDIA streaming service, the JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE, has added a new online platform at Jaxmusic.org. Before, the service was mainly available through the WJCT app or on several HD channels with News WJCT.

With music reviews, profiles of local artists, music history, curated playlists, concert recommendations, and think pieces on the state of music today, Jaxmusic.org offers ways to discover new music and to learn about the region’s musical legacy.

There are also three dedicated channels: Classic 24 (also on WJCT HD2), Anthology – a broad variety of music from the 60s, 70s and 80s (also on WJCT HD3) and Electro Lounge – an eclectic mix of several genres (also on WJCT HD 4).

Further, the sister television station offers New Music Thursdays on JAX PBS and live events from the WJCT Soundstage. The service has also launched a JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPEREICNE newsletter.

