Six Alligator Artists Win Nine Blues Music Awards
June 9, 2021
As ALLIGATOR RECORDS celebrates 50 years, the label won big at the BLUES FOUNDATION’s 42nd annual BLUES MUSIC AWARDS, held on SUNDAY, JUNE 6th.
SHEMEKIA COPELAND won Entertainer, Contemporary Female Artist and Contemporary Album Of The Year. ELVIN BISHOP & CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE won Album and Traditional Album Of The Year. CHRISTONE "KINGFISH" INGRAM won Guitarist and Contemporary Male Artist Of The Year. RICK ESTRIN & THE NIGHTCATS won Band Of The Year. CURTIS SALGADO won Soul Blues Artist Of The Year
