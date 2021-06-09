Friends Indeed!

FRIENDS OF WMVYRADIO Triple A WMVY/MARTHA’S VINEYARD has moved into its brand-new broadcasting facility as of TUESDAY, JUNE 8th. After nearly 40 years of WMVY originating from CARROLLS WAY in VINEYARD HAVEN, it is now on STATE ROAD in WEST TISBURY.

The station has raised over 90% of the $2.5 million needed for this project and is close to having the construction, equipment and interior furnishings fully finished.

FRIENDS OF MVYRADIO Exec. Dir. and WMVY PD PJ FINN said “Today is an exciting new day for anyone and everyone who loves MVYRADIO. Thanks to our supporters for being part of the journey to Our New Island Home.”

