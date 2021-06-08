Sold

GRAY TELEVISION LICENSEE, LLC is spinning off its only radio property, Regional Mexican KTXC (LA LEY 104.7)/LAMESA-MIDLAND, TX to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $650,000. GRAY acquired the station when it bought RAYCOM for $3.65 billion in a deal that closed in JANUARY 2019.

In other filings with the FCC, ROCKY MOUNTAIN RADIO GROUP LLC is selling Triple A KKVM (104.7 THE MILE)/VAIL, CO and its booster KKVM-FM3/DILLON, CO and Alternative KZYR (97.7 THE ZEPHYR)/AVON-VAIL, CO to KNS BROADCASTING, LLC for $695,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

Filing for STAs were FAMILY LIFE BROADCASTING, INC. (KAMY/LUBBOCK, TX, reduced power due to transmitter damage from a roof leak) and SIMLE BROADCASTING, LLC (WSLK-A/MONETA, VA, emergency long wire to return to the air after losing licensed site).

CSN INTERNATIONAL applied for a Silent STA for K255CJ/BRIGGS, NE "due to a problem at the transmitter site."

And asking for extensions of Silent STAs were FAMILY STATIONS, INC. (W297BQ/ALBANY, GA, interference) and NEWPORT BROADCASTING COMPANY (KNBY-A/NEWPORT, AR, vandalism damage).

