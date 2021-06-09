Anna & Raven Expand

ANNA & RAVEN can now be heard in a total of 25 markets, including newest additions ANCO MEDIA's WZFL/MIAMI, FL; SAGE COMMUNICATIONS' WMQR/HARRISONBURG VA; BYRNE ACQUISITION GROUP's WDLZ/MURFREESBORO NC; CONTEMPORARY COMMUNICATIONS' WMYQ/GREENWOOD, MS; DOCKINS BROADCASTING GROUP's WFDZ/PERRY, FL; KPWB/PIEDOMONT, MO, and WQLC/WATERTOWN, FL.

This duo has been a dominant, morning-drive show in CONNECTICUT as the foundation for STAR 99.9’s rating success. In early 2020, CONNOISSEUR MEDIA expanded the reach of ANNA & RAVEN, adding the program in the morning on WALK 97.5 FM. Since launching into syndication in JANUARY 2021 with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, the program has quickly amassed 25 markets.

Commented WZFL (REVOLUTION 93.5)/MIAMI CEO/PD MARCO MAZZOLI, “I was looking for a show that could fit our unique format, but nothing sounded like REVOLUTION 93.5, then I came across ANNA & RAVEN and thought… That’s what I’m talking about! The show is fun, fast, full of content, and never obvious, I think MIAMI is going to love it!”

Primarily a morning show on Hot AC stations, the show now counts AC, Country, and Classic Hip-Hop among its’ ranks. WDLZ-FM is the first affiliate to add the show in afternoon drive 2-7p.

To find out how to bring ANNA & RAVEN to your market contact NANCY ABRAMSON (914) 707-9963 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

