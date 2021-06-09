Dick Purtan (Photo: Radio Hall Of Fame)

DETROIT radio legend and RADIO HALL OF FAME broadcaster DICK PURTAN has lost his youngrest daughter JULIE at 45 years old.

The following is from his FACEBOOK post: "It is with utter disbelief and a truly broken heart that I share the news that my youngest daughter JULIE passed away suddenly MONDAY morning at the age of 45. JULIE had been battling thyroidcCancer for the last few months… but was doing well after extensive surgery and radiation and looking forward to being completely healed. We don’t really know what happened… Maybe the treatments were too much... It appears that her heart simply stopped.

"JULIE… #6 as her five older sisters fondly called her… was an incredibly special girl who touched the lives of so many. She was kind and caring, loyal and loving… an amazing Mom to her nine-year-old son BRAYDEN and a devoted wife to her best friend and husband of 19 years, BRAD. For my late wife GAIL and me… JULIE was the happiest of surprises. To be honest, I can’t believe I’m talking about either of them in the past tense. But I take some solace in knowing that they are together again.

"I will have more to share with you about my beautiful JULIE in the days to come. For now, I just ask that you keep BRAD, BRAYDEN - and all of us - in your thoughts and prayers.

« see more Net News